Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Hatton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Hatton hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Hatton's tee shot went 334 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 26 yards to the fairway, and his approach went 159 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton hit his third shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Hatton to even for the round.