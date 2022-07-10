Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Troy Merritt hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 third, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Merritt had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Merritt's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Merritt's tee shot went 232 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Merritt hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's tee shot went 198 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.