Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.