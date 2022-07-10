  • Thriston Lawrence putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thriston Lawrence makes par on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Thriston Lawrence holes his chip shot on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thriston Lawrence makes par on the par-4 18th hole.