Thriston Lawrence putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Thriston Lawrence hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lawrence finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Thriston Lawrence reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Thriston Lawrence at even for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Lawrence reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lawrence to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lawrence had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lawrence to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lawrence's tee shot went 136 yards to the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Lawrence reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Lawrence at 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to even-par for the round.

Lawrence got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Lawrence chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lawrence to even for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Lawrence hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lawrence to 1 under for the round.