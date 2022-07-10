Thorbjørn Olesen shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjørn Olesen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Olesen finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Olesen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Olesen to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Olesen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Olesen at 2 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Olesen's tee shot went 235 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Olesen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Olesen at 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Olesen hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Olesen to 3 under for the round.