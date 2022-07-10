  • Thorbjørn Olesen shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjørn Olesen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Thorbjørn Olesen near ace leads to birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjørn Olesen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.