Thomas Detry putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Detry hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Detry finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 third, Thomas Detry hit his 251 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Thomas Detry to 2 under for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Detry to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Detry chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 under for the round.