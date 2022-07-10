Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cink had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 381 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Cink chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Cink's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 under for the round.