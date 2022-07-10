Sebastian Soderberg rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sebastian Soderberg hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Soderberg finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Sebastian Soderberg got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastian Soderberg to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Soderberg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Soderberg to even-par for the round.

Soderberg tee shot went 228 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Soderberg to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Soderberg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Soderberg to even for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 13th, Soderberg chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Soderberg hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Soderberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Soderberg to 3 under for the round.