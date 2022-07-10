Sean Crocker shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sean Crocker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Crocker finished his day tied for 66th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Crocker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crocker to 1 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Crocker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crocker to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Crocker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Crocker to 1 over for the round.

Crocker got a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crocker to 2 over for the round.