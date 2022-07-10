Sami Valimaki shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sami Valimaki hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Valimaki finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Valimaki reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Valimaki to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Valimaki to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Valimaki had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Valimaki to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Valimaki's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 3 under for the round.