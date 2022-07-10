Sam Burns shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 66th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at 1 under for the round.

Burns had a 360-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

Burns hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Burns's tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Burns's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 4 over for the round.