Sam Burns shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns dials in approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 66th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
At the 464-yard par-4 first, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at 1 under for the round.
Burns had a 360-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
Burns hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Burns's tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Burns's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 4 over for the round.
