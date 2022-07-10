Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.