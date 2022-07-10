Ryan Fox shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ryan Fox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fox finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Fox had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Fox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fox to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fox's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Fox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fox at even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Fox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.