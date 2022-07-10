Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Russell Knox hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 347 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Knox's tee shot went 133 yards to the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.