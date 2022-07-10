-
-
Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
-
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Russell Knox dials in approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Russell Knox hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a 347 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Knox's tee shot went 133 yards to the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
-
-