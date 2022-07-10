Rikard Karlberg shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rikard Karlberg hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Karlberg finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Karlberg had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Karlberg to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Karlberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Karlberg to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Karlberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Karlberg to 1 under for the round.

Karlberg tee shot went 233 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Karlberg to even for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Karlberg chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Karlberg to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Karlberg chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Karlberg to 2 over for the round.