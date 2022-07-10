Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rickie Fowler hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fowler's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Fowler to 5 over for the round.