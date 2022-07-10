-
Strong putting brings Rasmus Hojgaard an even-par round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rasmus Hojgaard birdies No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Rasmus Hojgaard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 464-yard par-4 first, Rasmus Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rasmus Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.
At the 493-yard par-4 second, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Hojgaard at even for the round.
Hojgaard hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
Hojgaard got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to even-par for the round.
At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hojgaard hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hojgaard to even for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Hojgaard had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to even-par for the round.
