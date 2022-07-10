7-over 77 by Rafa Cabrera Bello in final round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 0 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 225 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello tee shot went 185 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello tee shot went 143 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 46 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 7 over for the round.