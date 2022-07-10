Patrick Cantlay putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cantlay's 207 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Cantlay's tee shot went 237 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cantlay's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.