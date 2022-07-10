Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.