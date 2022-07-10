Nacho Elvira putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nacho Elvira hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Elvira finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Nacho Elvira got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nacho Elvira to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Elvira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Elvira to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Elvira's tee shot went 149 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 98 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Elvira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Elvira to 2 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Elvira hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Elvira to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Elvira hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Elvira to 2 over for the round.