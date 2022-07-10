Mikko Korhonen putts himself to an even-par final round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mikko Korhonen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Korhonen finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Mikko Korhonen's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mikko Korhonen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Korhonen had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Korhonen to 2 under for the round.

Korhonen hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Korhonen to even-par for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Korhonen hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Korhonen to 1 under for the round.

Korhonen got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Korhonen to even for the round.