Mikko Korhonen putts himself to an even-par final round of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Mikko Korhonen uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Mikko Korhonen makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mikko Korhonen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Korhonen finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Mikko Korhonen's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mikko Korhonen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Korhonen had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Korhonen to 2 under for the round.
Korhonen hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Korhonen to even-par for the round.
At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Korhonen hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Korhonen to 1 under for the round.
Korhonen got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Korhonen to even for the round.
