Maximilian Kieffer finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Maximilian Kieffer hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kieffer finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Kieffer got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kieffer to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Kieffer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kieffer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kieffer's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kieffer to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Kieffer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kieffer to 2 under for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Kieffer's tee shot went 337 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 21 yards to the fairway, and his approach went 140 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kieffer to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kieffer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kieffer to 2 under for the round.