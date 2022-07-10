Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Homa's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.