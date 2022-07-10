Maverick McNealy putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Maverick McNealy hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Maverick McNealy's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, McNealy's tee shot went 200 yards to the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.