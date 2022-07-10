Matthieu Pavon shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Matthieu Pavon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pavon finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Pavon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pavon to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Pavon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pavon to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Pavon had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pavon to 1 under for the round.

Pavon hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pavon to 2 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Pavon hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pavon to 3 under for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Pavon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pavon to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Pavon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pavon to 3 under for the round.