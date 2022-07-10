Matt Kuchar shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar's tee shot went 167 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.