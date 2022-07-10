Matt Fitzpatrick finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.