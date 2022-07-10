Marcus Armitage putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Marcus Armitage hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armitage finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Marcus Armitage got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Marcus Armitage to 1 over for the round.

Armitage hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Armitage to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Armitage had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armitage to 3 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Armitage hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armitage to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Armitage hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Armitage to 2 over for the round.