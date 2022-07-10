Marc Warren shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Marc Warren hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Warren finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Warren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Warren to 1 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Warren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Warren to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Warren hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Warren to 1 over for the round.

Warren tee shot went 207 yards to the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Warren to 2 over for the round.

Warren had a 365-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Warren to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Warren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Warren to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 17th green, Warren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Warren at 4 over for the round.