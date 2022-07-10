-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kitayama's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.
Kitayama tee shot went 219 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 4 under for the round.
