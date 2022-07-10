Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kitayama's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

Kitayama tee shot went 219 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 4 under for the round.