Keith Mitchell putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Keith Mitchell had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

Mitchell had a 363-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell's tee shot went 170 yards to the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.