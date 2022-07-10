  • Justin Rose putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose gets up-and-down for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.