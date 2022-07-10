Justin Rose putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 69th at 9 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Justin Rose got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

Rose hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Rose hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Rose hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.