Justin Harding shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Harding hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Harding finished his day tied for 66th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Harding chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to even for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Harding chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harding had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harding to 2 under for the round.

Harding tee shot went 222 yards to the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harding to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 12th, Harding suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Harding got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Harding had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 over for the round.