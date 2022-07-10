Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth tee shot went 129 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 33 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Spieth's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Spieth's tee shot went 140 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 17th, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.