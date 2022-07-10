Jordan L Smith shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan L Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Smith had a 366-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Smith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smith at 3 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Smith hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.