Joohyung Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 3rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.