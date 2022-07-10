-
-
Joohyung Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
-
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Joohyung Kim makes birdie with nice tee shot on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 3rd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
-
-