Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jon Rahm hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Rahm's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Rahm's tee shot went 232 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Rahm's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.