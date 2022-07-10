Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's tee shot went 156 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Niemann's 198 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.