Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas had a 350-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.