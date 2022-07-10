-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas hits it close to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
Vegas had a 350-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.
