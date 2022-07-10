Jason Scrivener putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jason Scrivener hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scrivener finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Jason Scrivener got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Scrivener to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Scrivener chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scrivener to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scrivener's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scrivener to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Scrivener hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Scrivener reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Scrivener reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Scrivener hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 5 under for the round.