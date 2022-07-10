Jamie Donaldson shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jamie Donaldson hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donaldson finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Donaldson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donaldson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Donaldson's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donaldson to even-par for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Donaldson hit a tee shot 128 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donaldson to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Donaldson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donaldson to 3 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Donaldson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Donaldson to 3 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Donaldson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donaldson to 4 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Donaldson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donaldson to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 17th, Donaldson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Donaldson to 3 under for the round.