Strong putting brings James Morrison an even-par round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

James Morrison hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morrison finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, James Morrison had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved James Morrison to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 203-yard par-3 green 17th, Morrison suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morrison hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Morrison to even for the round.