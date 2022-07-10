J.J. Spaun shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 59th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's tee shot went 212 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.