Harris English shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Harris English hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, English had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, English hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at even for the round.