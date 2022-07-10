Haotong Li putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Haotong Li hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Li finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haotong Li chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Haotong Li at 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 3 over for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Li hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to 2 over for the round.