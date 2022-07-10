-
Guido Migliozzi shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Guido Migliozzi plays the slope to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Guido Migliozzi hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his day in 72nd at 13 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Migliozzi hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Migliozzi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Migliozzi to 3 over for the round.
