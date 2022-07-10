Guido Migliozzi shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Guido Migliozzi hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his day in 72nd at 13 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Migliozzi hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Migliozzi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Migliozzi to 3 over for the round.