Gary Woodland shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.