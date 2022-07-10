Fabrizio Zanotti shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Fabrizio Zanotti hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Zanotti finished his day tied for 36th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Zanotti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Zanotti reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zanotti had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Zanotti's 80 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zanotti to even for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Zanotti's tee shot went 246 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Zanotti chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zanotti to even-par for the round.

Zanotti got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zanotti to 1 over for the round.