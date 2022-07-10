Ewen Ferguson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ewen Ferguson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ferguson finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ferguson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ferguson to even for the round.

Ferguson got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 1 over for the round.

Ferguson tee shot went 176 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ferguson to 2 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 3 over for the round.