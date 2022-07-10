-
Ewen Ferguson shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2022
Highlights
Ewen Ferguson dials in approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Ewen Ferguson makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
Ewen Ferguson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ferguson finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 493-yard par-4 second, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ferguson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ferguson to even for the round.
Ferguson got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 1 over for the round.
Ferguson tee shot went 176 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ferguson to 2 over for the round.
On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Ferguson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ferguson to 3 over for the round.
